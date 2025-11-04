Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Price

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 103.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PRA Group and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PRA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,280. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.45. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $25.43.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. PRA Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $247.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.77 million. Analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PRA Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in PRA Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in PRA Group by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

