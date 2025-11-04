TScan Therapeutics (TCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect TScan Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.35) per share and revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.
TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,964.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. On average, analysts expect TScan Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TScan Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4%
TCRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. 470,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,643. TScan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $70.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 7.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCRX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TScan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TScan Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.
