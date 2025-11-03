Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Astria Therapeutics (ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATXS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/16/2025 – Astria Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2025 – Astria Therapeutics was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Astria Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

10/15/2025 – Astria Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2025 – Astria Therapeutics had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

10/14/2025 – Astria Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/14/2025 – Astria Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

10/8/2025 – Astria Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/1/2025 – Astria Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Astria Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/17/2025 – Astria Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2025 – Astria Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

