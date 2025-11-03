Shawbrook Group (LON:SHAW) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Shawbrook Group plc (LON:SHAW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 388 and last traded at GBX 391, with a volume of 1171803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 391.

Shawbrook Group plc is a lending and savings bank. The Company operates through four segments: Property Finance, Business Finance, Consumer Lending and Central. The Property Finance segment provides mortgages for investors, businesses and personal customers. It serves professional landlords and property traders in residential and commercial asset classes across long-term and shorter-term finance.

