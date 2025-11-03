Short Interest in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Declines By 39.8%

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 70,000 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the September 30th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MEGI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 238,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,571. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th.

In other MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund news, Portfolio Manager Jeremy Anagnos sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $118,960.00. Following the sale, the portfolio manager owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,400. The trade was a 28.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the second quarter worth $148,000.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

