Short Interest in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Declines By 39.8%

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 70,000 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the September 30th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MEGI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 238,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,571. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the second quarter worth $148,000.
About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
