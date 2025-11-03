Short Interest in Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSEQ) Drops By 40.0%

Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSEQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSEQ – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LSEQ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.78. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09. The company has a market cap of $20.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.46. Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

About Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF

The Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF (LSEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the HFRX Equity Hedge index. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital growth. The portfolio will generally be 40%-60% net long in equity securities, with the possibility of extending to 150% long LSEQ was launched on Dec 4, 2023 and is issued by Harbor.

