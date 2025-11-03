Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO) Insider Craig Foster Buys 508 Shares

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Craig Foster bought 508 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 29 per share, for a total transaction of £147.32.

Craig Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 30th, Craig Foster purchased 435 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 35 per share, for a total transaction of £152.25.

On Monday, September 1st, Craig Foster purchased 492 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 per share, for a total transaction of £152.52.

Ondo InsurTech Price Performance

Shares of ONDO stock traded down GBX 0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 30.70. 702,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,509. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.92. The company has a market cap of £42.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Ondo InsurTech Company Profile

Ondo is a world leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot – claims prevention technology that prevents water damage claims in houses. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17bn of claims every year in the USA and UK combined.

