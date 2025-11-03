Emily Leproust Sells 31,379 Shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily Leproust sold 31,379 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $986,555.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 738,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,228,154.96. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $31.57. 1,224,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,728. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 2.38. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $96.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.52 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

