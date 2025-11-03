Social Media Stocks To Follow Now – November 3rd

Strive, Trump Media & Technology Group, and JOYY are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Social media stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating social networking platforms or apps that monetize user attention through advertising, subscriptions, e‑commerce, or data-driven services. For investors, these stocks are typically evaluated based on user growth and engagement metrics, ad-monetization trends, regulatory and privacy risks, and the strength of network effects that can drive rapid revenue expansion or sudden declines. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Strive (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DJT

JOYY (YY)

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YY

Featured Stories