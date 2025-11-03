Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Insider Mark Jordy Acquires 1,050 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Jordy purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 241 per share, with a total value of £2,530.50.
Mark Jordy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 3rd, Mark Jordy bought 940 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 241 per share, with a total value of £2,265.40.
- On Monday, September 1st, Mark Jordy purchased 1,027 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 per share, with a total value of £2,536.69.
Legal & General Group Stock Up 1.5%
Shares of LGEN traded up GBX 3.60 on Monday, hitting GBX 241.40. 14,109,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,089,994. Legal & General Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 206.80 and a one year high of GBX 266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 239.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 246.64. The company has a market capitalization of £13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LGEN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 255 target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Legal & General Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 290 to GBX 275 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 265 to GBX 289 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 257.25.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
