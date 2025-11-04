Short Interest in NetClass Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NTCL) Declines By 32.9%

NetClass Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NTCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 79,900 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the September 30th total of 119,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NetClass Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

NetClass Technology Stock Up 1.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetClass Technology

NTCL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. 103,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,525. NetClass Technology has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetClass Technology stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in NetClass Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NTCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.19% of NetClass Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

NetClass Technology Company Profile

Netclass Technology, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides IT solutions to schools, training institutions, corporations, public agencies and other institutions. Its solutions include teaching management, campus management, online teaching, online examination, epidemic prevention and control, education credit block chain system, and lecturer evaluation services.

