Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the September 30th total of 27,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Remark Stock Up 25.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:MARK traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.01. 10,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,237. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The company has a market cap of $339,900.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
Remark Company Profile
