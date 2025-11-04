Short Interest in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Increases By 49.7%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the September 30th total of 995,600 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of LPTH stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.16. 1,470,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,655. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.68 million, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.18.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 39.92%.The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

