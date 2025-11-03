Digital Asset Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DAAQU) Short Interest Down 32.3% in October

Digital Asset Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DAAQU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,100 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Digital Asset Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DAAQU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,329. Digital Asset Acquisition has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57.
Institutional Trading of Digital Asset Acquisition
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAAQU. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Digital Asset Acquisition in the second quarter worth $124,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Digital Asset Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $507,000. Harraden Circle Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Asset Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $540,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Asset Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Asset Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,990,000.
Digital Asset Acquisition Company Profile
We are a special purpose acquisition company incorporated on December 9, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
