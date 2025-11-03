Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 223061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Frontier Lithium and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.63.

Frontier Lithium Trading Down 5.1%

Insider Activity at Frontier Lithium

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of C$170.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, Director Marian Koziol sold 175,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total value of C$89,140.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,054,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$536,929.85. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 13.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

