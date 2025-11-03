Douglas Sharp Sells 160,000 Shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Sharp sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,769,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523.52. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.57. 2,436,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,458,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Zacks Research upgraded Invesco to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.41.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $502,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 20.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco by 9.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 65.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 405,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 160,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
