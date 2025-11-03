Douglas Sharp Sells 160,000 Shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Sharp sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,769,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523.52. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.57. 2,436,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,458,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Zacks Research upgraded Invesco to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IVZ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $502,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 20.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco by 9.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 65.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 405,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 160,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.