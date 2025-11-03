Short Interest in SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SJCP) Drops By 31.0%

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SJCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:SJCP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27.

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.2589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

About SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF

The SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (SJCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide current income and optimize total returns, maintain limited volatility, and preserve capital by investing in investment-grade debt instruments of varying maturities.

