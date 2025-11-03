Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX) Short Interest Update

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,500 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the September 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Semilux International Stock Performance

NASDAQ SELX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.77. 893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,141. Semilux International has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Semilux International in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Semilux International

Semilux International Ltd., an optical technology company, designs and produces optics and fluorescent modules. It offers laser lights modules and related optical components use in commercial projectors, car lights, and optical sensors; laser lights module consists of laser diodes and fluorescent chips; color filters use in optical/laser modules; color filter wheels; fluorescent chip and wheel; and wafer level optics.

