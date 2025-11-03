DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at UBS Group

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $106.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday. Argus began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. William Blair upgraded DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on DexCom from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $2.21 on Monday, hitting $60.43. 17,720,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average of $78.02. DexCom has a twelve month low of $56.44 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $53,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,853.62. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,840. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,383 shares of company stock valued at $434,274. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

