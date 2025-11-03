Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 187,500 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the September 30th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 183,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOHO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.13. 601,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,026. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.96. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. Sotherly Hotels has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOHO. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 857,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 52.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 149,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 17.0% during the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 169,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

