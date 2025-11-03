Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 38022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Crescita Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of -0.02.

Crescita Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescita Therapeutics Inc is a Canadian commercial dermatology company with in-house research & development and manufacturing capabilities. The company offers a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products and early to commercial-stage prescription drug products and owns multiple proprietary drug delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations that can facilitate the delivery of active ingredients into or through the skin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescita Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescita Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.