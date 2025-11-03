Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $14.37. Yankuang Energy Group shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 493 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Zacks Research cut Yankuang Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yankuang Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Yankuang Energy Group Price Performance
Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Yankuang Energy Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1772 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 913.0%. Yankuang Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.
Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile
Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.
