Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amrize from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amrize from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amrize from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Amrize to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on Amrize and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amrize presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Amrize Stock Performance

AMRZ stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.11. 4,011,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52. Amrize has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Amrize

In related news, insider Mario Gross acquired 3,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.63 per share, with a total value of $148,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,004.16. This represents a 14.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch acquired 545,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.96 per share, with a total value of $26,138,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,450,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,542,000. This represents a 60.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 1,179,000 shares of company stock worth $56,120,460 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Amrize

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amrize in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Further Reading

