TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading 6% Higher – Here’s Why

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.06 and last traded at GBX 0.05. Approximately 2,143,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,808,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

