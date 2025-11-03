Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $124.90 and last traded at $125.9450, with a volume of 42712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of $858.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.76.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $8.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $5.86. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million.

Insider Activity at Willis Lease Finance

In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 9,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $1,372,488.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 89,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,653.20. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,400 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $493,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 189,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,500,554.45. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,258 shares of company stock worth $7,211,666. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 742.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 22.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth about $54,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 32.7% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.