WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,800 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the September 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 870.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 341.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 429,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 332,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of DGRE stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.59. 8,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,922. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.67.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.