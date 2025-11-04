Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Update

Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 108,700 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the September 30th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Inv Vk Invt Ny

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny by 52.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 87,544 shares during the period. North Ground Capital boosted its holdings in Inv Vk Invt Ny by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 106,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Inv Vk Invt Ny in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Inv Vk Invt Ny by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 354,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 130,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inv Vk Invt Ny Price Performance

Shares of VTN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.94. 33,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,180. Inv Vk Invt Ny has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46.

Inv Vk Invt Ny Dividend Announcement

Inv Vk Invt Ny Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

