Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Down 32.5% in October

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the September 30th total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.3% in the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NXN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.10. 18,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,798. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

