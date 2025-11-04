Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the September 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 537,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LPG. Zacks Research lowered Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dorian LPG from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 2.5%

LPG stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.56. 580,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,571. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.34). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm had revenue of $84.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In related news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $161,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 89,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,067.20. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,210,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,597,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,949,000 after buying an additional 136,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after buying an additional 40,859 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 3,728.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after buying an additional 971,419 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 56,432 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

