Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 20,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,774. The firm has a market cap of $122.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.73. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $25.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66.

Get Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.2664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.