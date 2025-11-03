Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Trading Down 8.6% – What’s Next?

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.4380. Approximately 271,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 368,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

RAPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rapport Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Rapport Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rapport Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

The stock has a market cap of $983.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapport Therapeutics news, CEO Abraham Ceesay sold 5,083 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $131,192.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 41,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,784.41. The trade was a 11.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy B. Young acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $214,700. This represents a 58.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 109,336 shares of company stock worth $2,831,481 over the last quarter. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

