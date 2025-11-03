Adam Laponis Sells 5,517 Shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Laponis sold 5,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $173,454.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,091.52. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Laponis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 9th, Adam Laponis sold 2,517 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $82,859.64.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Adam Laponis sold 3,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $93,450.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Adam Laponis sold 5,875 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $189,116.25.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.57. 1,224,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.82. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.52 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,442,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,587 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

