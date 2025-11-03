LBG Media (LON:LBG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 and last traded at GBX 83, with a volume of 105601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.12.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 target price on shares of LBG Media in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LBG Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 170.
LBG Media is a multi-brand, multi-channel digital youth publisher and is a leading disrupter in the digital media and social publishing sectors. The Group produces and distributes digital content across a range of mediums including video, editorial, image, audio, and experience (virtual and augmented reality).
