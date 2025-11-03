LBG Media (LON:LBG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2025

LBG Media plc (LON:LBGGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 and last traded at GBX 83, with a volume of 105601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 target price on shares of LBG Media in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LBG Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 170.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBG

LBG Media Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 96.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The company has a market cap of £173.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.83.

About LBG Media

(Get Free Report)

LBG Media is a multi-brand, multi-channel digital youth publisher and is a leading disrupter in the digital media and social publishing sectors. The Group produces and distributes digital content across a range of mediums including video, editorial, image, audio, and experience (virtual and augmented reality).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.