LBG Media (LON:LBG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 and last traded at GBX 83, with a volume of 105601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 target price on shares of LBG Media in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LBG Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 170.

Get LBG Media alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBG

LBG Media Price Performance

About LBG Media

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 96.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The company has a market cap of £173.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.83.

(Get Free Report)

LBG Media is a multi-brand, multi-channel digital youth publisher and is a leading disrupter in the digital media and social publishing sectors. The Group produces and distributes digital content across a range of mediums including video, editorial, image, audio, and experience (virtual and augmented reality).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.