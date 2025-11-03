Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Up 5.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.6450. Approximately 623,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 745,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Truist Financial upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $994.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, Director Marcelo Bigal sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $116,267.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,672.31. This trade represents a 30.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $32,506,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,130,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,925,000 after purchasing an additional 565,288 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 392.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after buying an additional 531,831 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $12,884,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,934,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

