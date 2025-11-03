Xtra-Gold Resources (TSE:XTG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.34 and last traded at C$3.28, with a volume of 13600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.34.

Xtra-Gold Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$155.44 million, a P/E ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.35.

Xtra-Gold Resources Company Profile

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp is a gold exploration company with a substantial land position in the Kibi Gold Belt. The Kibi Gold Belt, which exhibits many similar geological features to Ghana’s main gold belt, the Ashanti Belt, has been the subject of very limited modern exploration activity targeting lode gold deposits as virtually all past gold mining activity and exploration efforts focused on the extensive alluvial gold occurrences in many river valleys throughout the Kibi area.

