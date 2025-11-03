Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU) Stock Price Up 6.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.67 and last traded at $127.37. 1,328,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,151,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.70.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3624 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTU. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth $245,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $236,000.

The Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (PLTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Stock. PLTU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

