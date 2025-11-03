Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 33735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Nanalysis Scientific Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of C$19.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24.
Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.
