Syverson Strege & Co Buys Shares of 2,559 ConocoPhillips $COP

Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:COP opened at $88.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $115.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

