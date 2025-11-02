TIAA Trust National Association Boosts Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,102,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,254 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 3.9% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 10.73% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $1,504,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $598,000. Bush Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 102,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $284.32 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.65 and a 1-year high of $288.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.85 and a 200-day moving average of $249.44.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

