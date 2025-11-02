Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Ciovacco Capital Management LLC

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 37.6% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Afbi LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after acquiring an additional 238,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after acquiring an additional 373,546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $627.04 on Friday.

Shares of VOO opened at $627.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $780.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $608.97 and a 200-day moving average of $572.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

