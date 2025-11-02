Triglav Investments D.O.O. Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Triglav Investments D.O.O. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,617 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 72,325 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.7% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $807.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.15. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at $90,586,075.95. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at $108,861,082.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,838 shares of company stock worth $15,309,020. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

