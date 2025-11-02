Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 237,898 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $41,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 136.2% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Melius Research set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.32.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.5%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $256.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at $50,507,558.64. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,529,181.40. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.