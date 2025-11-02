Elm Partners Management LLC Takes $4.58 Million Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000. CrowdStrike accounts for 0.3% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. DZ Bank downgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.78.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $543.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.40. The company has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of -456.31, a PEG ratio of 127.60 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $294.68 and a fifty-two week high of $553.64.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,840 shares of company stock worth $75,350,186. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

