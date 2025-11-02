Triglav Investments D.O.O. Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Triglav Investments D.O.O. trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 25,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $1,699,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.65.

TMO opened at $568.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $510.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total transaction of $229,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,144,420.80. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 54,420 shares of company stock worth $28,134,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

