iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

IVV stock opened at $685.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $665.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $625.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.