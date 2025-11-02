Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 1,586 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Intuit by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,053,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,613,000 after purchasing an additional 375,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after purchasing an additional 358,328 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.82.

Intuit Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ INTU opened at $667.55 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $702.52. The stock has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

