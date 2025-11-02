iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,149 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.5% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $99,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $629.07 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $596.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.82.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

