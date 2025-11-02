The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 742,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $91,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,620,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $5,045,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 30.1% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 265,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Bank of America boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $140.13 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.73 and a 52-week high of $146.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.