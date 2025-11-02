890 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 270.0% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in Tesla by 833.3% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $456.56 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.37, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.27.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

