Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stock Position Decreased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 790,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.6% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $125,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $150.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $146.96 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.83.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,703,248.36. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

